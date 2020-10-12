Rennie: Care home visit changes little comfort to those who have lost relatives

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today said the belated decision to relax visiting restrictions at Scottish care homes will be little comfort to those who have lost relatives over the past eight months.

The Health Secretary has today announced that visiting restrictions in Scotland’s care homes are to be relaxed. Up to six people from two households will now be able to pay visits of up to one hour, while indoor visits will also be extended from 30 minutes to four hours.

Mr Rennie said:

"Alongside a host of passionate and eloquent campaigners, over the past few months I have repeatedly raised with the First Minister the importance of allowing families to be together after months of separation. That separation has caused much heartache and impacted directly on the health of both residents and families.

“There should be no further delay with lifting the cruel restrictions so that families can be together. I welcome the prospect of change but I will applaud it when families get to be together.

"As soon as we had testing capacity, steps should have been taken to allow this to happen. Today's announcement is a sensible one but it will be little comfort to those who have lost relatives over the past eight months.”