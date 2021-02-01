Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Care Home excuse for slow Scottish roll out was bogus

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has accused the First Minister of making bogus claims about Scotland’s slow roll out of the vaccine.

The First Minister repeatedly claimed that care home vaccinations were holding back the wider Scottish roll out. England has now all but completed its care home vaccinations and is still racing ahead of Scotland.

Mr Rennie said:

“It was clearly a bogus claim that Scotland’s roll out was slower because care homes took longer. England’s care homes are all but done and their nationwide roll out is still racing ahead.  The care home excuse was bogus.

“The gap with England is growing, with Scotland now even further behind by the equivalent of 182,000 vaccinations. If we had rolled out at the pace of England 748,127 people would have been vaccinated by now but only 566,269 have been vaccinated. Even Wales vaccinated more people on Saturday than Scotland.

“We knew this vaccine was coming so had time to prepare. We even had a warning sign when the flu campaign stumbled in the autumn yet the Scottish Government were still not ready.

“When we have vaccines in our hands it is unforgivable to leave vulnerable people without protection.

“People are angry that they are being left exposed to this deadly virus when the vaccine is stuck in storage. The First Minister has let people down when it mattered most.”

