Commenting on last night’s BBC Scotland Disclosure programme, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:
Rennie: Care home deaths expose need for rapid inquiry
"This programme has once again exposed the mistakes that were made in the handling of Scotland's care homes and the dreadful toll that this has taken on far too many vulnerable people.
"It's disappointing that the First Minister and Health Secretary refused to be interviewed.
"With the prospect of a second wave of the virus very real, the Scottish Government should announce a rapid inquiry to learn lessons and help us to plan for what is ahead. It is not enough to leave this to inquisitive journalists when so many Scots have already died."