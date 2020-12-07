Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Cancel exams now so staff and students know where they stand

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today said that the Scottish Government must announce this week that the 2021 exams will be cancelled.

The Education Secretary is expected to make a statement to Parliament this week. In advance of this statement, Mr Rennie has warned that pupils around the country "don't have a level playing field" and stressed the importance of announcement on exams coming before schools break up for Christmas so that staff and students know where they stand.

The party has argued that the prompt cancellations of exams is essential to avoid a repeat of John Swinney's 2020 exams algorithm which crushed pupils' ambitions and penalised those from poorer backgrounds the most.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"Ministers need to act without further delay.

"On any given day up to 30,000 pupils and 1,500 teachers absent for covid-related reasons. Some have had to self-isolate for a fortnight multiple times, while others haven't missed a minute of school. Every pupil and class is experiencing a different level of disruption. That is not a level playing field.

"This week the Education Secretary needs to announce that exams are off so that staff and students know where they stand. With plenty of warning it is possible to put alternative methods of assessment in place. It will be much harder to do that if ministers kick the can into the new year or create more work for teachers over the Christmas holidays.

"The Liberal Democrat education minister in Wales announced weeks ago that exams were cancelled and set out one option Scottish ministers could follow.

"Teachers and parents are concluding it wouldn't be fair to go ahead with nationwide exams as normal. The Scottish Government needs to end the uncertainty, immediately announce that the exams won't go ahead and establish the credible alternative before Christmas."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies