Rennie calls out Scottish Government inaction over teacher strikes

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today called out the First Minister for her government’s inaction over the teacher strikes and its failure to reach a fair pay deal for teachers.

On Wednesday afternoon, teachers formally rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government, meaning that strike action and school closures will take place in East Ayrshire and Inverclyde next week. More strikes in other councils are expected to take place over the coming months.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Rennie said:

“So that’s the message to teachers? Be grateful. You’ve had your lot. You’ve been paid enough.

“That’s not the way to treat teachers in this country.

“Playing one set of workers off against another is a disgraceful way to treat those people who taught our young people through the pandemic.

“Isn’t it about time that, instead of making last minute offers hours before the strike deadline, she treated teachers with the respect that they are due and gave them a decent pay offer with a budget that she has got?”