Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie calls out Education Secretary for “very chilled out and relaxed” approach as strikes persist

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP called out the Education Secretary for her “very chilled out and relaxed” approach as strikes continue in primary and secondary schools this week.  

Primary schools in Scotland closed today as strike action got underway. This will be followed by the closure of secondary schools tomorrow when secondary teachers walk out in a dispute over pay.

The Education Secretary appeared on this morning’s BBC Radio Scotland, in which she stated that the Government and trade union leaders “remain some distance apart” in the teacher pay dispute. She also described teacher pay demands as “simply unaffordable.”

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Rennie said:

“No pupils in the whole of Scotland are getting any lessons today because of a strike that this government cannot resolve.

“The Education Secretary does seem to be very chilled out and relaxed. Teachers are on strike. Pupils are going without an education, but she is incredibly relaxed and taking no action to resolve the strike.

“I just want to follow up on what Michael Marra had just asked. Is the Cabinet Secretary saying there is going to be no new offer to teachers?”

