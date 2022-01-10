Rennie calls on SNP government to follow England and support guest houses and B&Bs

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called on the SNP Government to follow the UK Government and provide grants for guest houses and B&Bs in the hard-hit tourism and hospital sector.

Scottish Guest Houses and B&Bs have been excluded from the recent grant support allocated in Scotland, while similar businesses in England have been told they will be receiving up to £15,000.

Mr Rennie said:

“Despite tighter restrictions in Scotland and a massive loss in trade for this important set of small businesses in is astonishing that the SNP Government have cut B&Bs and Guest Houses out from support.

“It is especially frustrating because the UK Government are funding similar businesses south of the Border.

“The sector has lost huge sums because of the caution urged on the domestic market and also the travel restrictions which means they have missed out on the valuable Chinese and American custom.

“This may be the final nail in the coffin for many of them so I hope the SNP Government is able to change this to provide the support they need.”