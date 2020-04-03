Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie calls on Scottish Government to save local journalism

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to support local papers by launching a significant new coronavirus public information campaign and extending the 100% business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses to local media, as he praised their work keeping the public well informed and raising spirits.

Mr Rennie said:

“Local papers, such as the Fife Free Press in my constituency, are among the most trusted sources of news for so many people across Scotland. There is a massive opportunity for the Scottish Government to reach hundreds of thousands of people and provide them vital information about how to protect their health and the services they rely on.

“Not only that but by highlighting creativity and kindness in our communities, these local papers can help to keep spirits up at this difficult time.

“Local papers were already stretched but this public health emergency has seen staff furloughed and advertising revenue plummeting. The Scottish Government needs to show that it values a vibrant local media. One simple thing that it could do is extend the 100% business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses to local media.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies