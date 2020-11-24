Rennie calls for tier 4 regions to test their entire populations

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to introduce new rules whereby any region moved into level 4 coronavirus restrictions will be able to test their entire adult population after the success of a scheme involving 30-minute lateral flow tests in Liverpool.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“For months I have been urging the Scottish Government to increase mass asymptomatic testing. It is the best hope we have of identifying and wiping out the virus until a vaccine is ready to be distributed.

“We have seen in Liverpool and elsewhere in Europe that large scale community testing is possible. People have made sacrifices for months on end. It is not good enough for the Scottish Government to throw up obstacles and objections.

“It would make sense for any region that is being put into level 4 restrictions to have access to the kit and resources necessary to test every single person in the area. This would enable us to potentially catch tens of thousands of cases before they spread further and offer a swift route out of lockdown.

“The Scottish Government should work with local authorities and the UK Government to make this a reality.”