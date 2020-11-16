Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie calls for testing boost as Scotland lags behind

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today warned that virus testing is “too limited and underutilised” after new analysis by the party showed that Scotland has done almost 20% less testing per capita than England.

Nation

Tests conducted to 13th November

ONS Population estimate

Tests/1,000 of population

England

30,334,480

56,286,961

539

Scotland

2,428,624

5,463,300

445

Since the spring, Mr Rennie has continuously pressed the Scottish Government to get on top of testing. 

Willie Rennie said: 

“Until a vaccine arrives our best bet is a comprehensive package of testing and tracing measures. 

“The Scottish Government has a tendency to make bold assertions about how certain measures would not be beneficial, only for reality to catch up with them. 

“If they had listened to opposition proposals on testing for students earlier, the harsh measures student halls were subjected to could have been avoided. 

“If they had agreed to a full program of testing at Scotland’s airports there would not have been so many cases brought back in the autumn. 

“If they had insisted on negative tests for people discharged from hospitals to care homes, the worst scenes of this pandemic could have been avoided. 

“I am worried that testing capacity is both too limited and underutilised. Slovakia tested their entire population over a couple of weekends and caught 38,000 cases. That is the scale of ambition we should be looking for.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies