Rennie calls for testing as new countries added to quarantine list

Responding to new quarantine rules applying to those travelling from France and a number of other countries, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"It's right to update travel advice as the situation overseas changes but we also need to make sure that the right decisions are being taken closer to home too. Alongside the many holidaymakers we will soon see up to 50,000 international students travelling to Scottish Universities from abroad.

"The Scottish Government rejected early calls for testing in care homes, I hope it is not making a similar error on airport testing. Experts have suggested that making testing available at the airport with follow-up tests available at home could help to stop the virus spreading here. It’s an extra safety measure that I regard as important. 

“The First Minister told me this week that she was still considering testing international students this week even though time is marching on to the new university term. We need an early decision on this to introduce the testing regime.”

