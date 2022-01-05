Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie calls for survey to assess how many teachers are out of work

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for the Scottish Government to conduct a national survey of teachers to assess how many of them are currently unemployed or underemployed.

Mr Rennie has consistently called for a teacher job guarantee to ensure that every qualified teacher has a job and a part to play in helping with the educational recovery.

Mr Rennie said:

“Children and young people's lives were turned upside down by the pandemic. Despite the best efforts of parents and teachers, their educations suffered.

“We must not let that become a lifelong blot on their educational record. But to help Scottish education bounceback we need to put great teachers at the heart of education.

“I have met with teachers employed on casual, short term and zero hours contracts who are desperate to play a part in that educational recovery.

“Sadly, the numbers of teachers employed in this way has mushroomed in recent years. Some teachers have to take second or even third jobs to make ends meet. 

“The Government is failing those who dreamed of nurturing young minds. They can't even say how many unemployed and underemployed teachers there are out there.

“The Government should undertake a national survey, encourage every qualified teacher to come forward and guarantee them a permanent job. This will cut class sizes and ensure every young person gets the best education."

