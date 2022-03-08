Rennie calls for speeding up abolition of SQA after pupil guidance shambles

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for the timetable for abolishing the SQA and the removal of its current leadership to be sped up after a host of teachers raised concerns over poor quality guidance provided to students who will be sitting exams this summer.

Mr Rennie said:

“The SQA should have been abolished long before now and this shambles proves it beyond doubt.

"Advising students to read the exam questions is so obvious that it is insulting.

"The Scottish Government’s defence of the leadership of this body is misplaced and misjudged.

"When Ken Muir reports on Thursday we must have an expedited timetable for the abolition of the SQA and the removal of the current leadership.”