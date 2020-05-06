Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie calls for safe return of non-urgent operations

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over support for patients waiting on non-urgent operations, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“It is good news for thousands of people in pain that plans are underway to bring back non-urgent operations and procedures in the NHS.

"Whilst we are protecting people from the virus people are suffering in many other ways.

"As long as it is safe I am keen for people to get the treatments, operations and procedures they need to help deal with their pain and discomfort.

"I would like to see an early indication of how this will be done and when so that people can have a glimmer of hope and the NHS can have time to prepare.”

