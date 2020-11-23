Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie calls for resurrection of mental health first aid training

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today raised concerns over the Scottish Government's failure to level up mental health services after it was revealed that both training of new mental health first aiders and training for instructors has been paused for the past eight months 

The training of mental health first aiders in Scotland is undertaken by Public Health Scotland, who have paused Mental Health First Aid training in Scotland for the duration of the pandemic. This is in contrast to England where training never stopped and is instead being delivered as a virtual classroom course.  

Willie Rennie MSP said: 

"In Scotland there have been no courses advertised for mental health first aiders for eight long months and training for instructors is paused too. 

"Businesses and public sector employers already lose hundreds of thousands of days to mental ill health each year. Anyone who thinks demand for mental health support has gone down during this pandemic is way off the mark. 

"Since May, Scottish Liberal Democrats have called on the Scottish Government to restart the work of the Scottish Mental Health First Aid programme, with a focus on delivering online training like their counterparts in England have been doing.  

“We could have used this time to give a generation of mental health first aiders the skills now to help the recovery in the years ahead. 

"Given the failure to get this up and running again, the Scottish Government ought to consider whether this training and certification should be done by an independent specialist body like Mental Health First Aid England. 

"We shouldn't accept second class services for mental health." 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies