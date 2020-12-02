Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie calls for new rules for new parents

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for those with newborn children to be allowed to form a support bubble with an additional household as he warned of the pressures and stresses affecting the parents of young children.

In England, from today, families with very young children or people with continuous care needs will be allowed to form a support bubble with another household. However, these rules are not in place in Scotland.

Mr Rennie said:

"There is very little support available to the parents of young children. They would usually rely on peer support, family involvement or help from health professionals but that has been severely limited.

"New parents can often feel isolated, exhausted, susceptible to depression and anxiety and in need of peer or family support.  

"The Scottish Government should recognise these challenges and introduce changes to allow those with very young children to form a support bubble with an additional family."

