Rennie calls for investment in Scottish economy and green recovery

Responding to the Scottish Government's call for increased funding to stave off public service cuts, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The economic impact of COVID-19 is going to be severe. It will need a herculean effort to invest in the Scottish economy and a green recovery.

“Thanks to the strength and power of the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England, we were able to get furlough money and business support paid directly to people in Scotland.

"The recovery period must also have the big resources to invest in a brighter future. We should look at some flexibility to be able to fund emergency measures.”