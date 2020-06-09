Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie calls for investment in Scottish economy and green recovery

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government's call for increased funding to stave off public service cuts, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The economic impact of COVID-19 is going to be severe. It will need a herculean effort to invest in the Scottish economy and a green recovery.

“Thanks to the strength and power of the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England, we were able to get furlough money and business support paid directly to people in Scotland.

"The recovery period must also have the big resources to invest in a brighter future. We should look at some flexibility to be able to fund emergency measures.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies