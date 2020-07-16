Rennie calls for intergovernmental talks on UBI as unemployment rises

Commenting on today’s figures showing that unemployment in Scotland rose to 4.3% between March and May, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:
"With unemployment rising and almost 900,000 people in Scotland relying on the various coronavirus support schemes, it's clear that vast numbers of families are facing an uncertain financial future.
"The Scottish Government need to urgently kick off talks with their UK Government colleagues about extending the furlough scheme and introducing a universal basic income so that everyone is able to heat their homes and put food on the table.
"There will be more disheartening figures to come unless they act now."