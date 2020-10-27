Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie calls for fairness, hope and clarity in Covid framework

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on this afternoon’s debate on the Scottish Government’s new Covid-19 strategic framework, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:  

“We have worked constructively through the pandemic and will continue to do so. 

“But whilst the government were getting carried away with talk of elimination over the summer, they missed the opportunity to build up capacity on testing, tracing and quarantine spot checks to prepare for the second wave. 

“The 80% of those with the virus but no symptoms would be self-isolating today if they’d been tested. That benefit outweighs any negative behaviours from a negative test. Likewise, if we had that capacity we would have been able to snuff out the outbreaks rather than letting them take hold and being forced to impose generic, crude restrictions. 

“I have put forward proposals which seek clarity, hope and fairness. Ministers have work still to do on testing, financial support and the thresholds for moving between tiers of restrictions and our longer term goals; how businesses and public health recover from this crisis.”

