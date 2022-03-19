Rennie calls for extra schools funding for Ukrainian child refugees

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today called for the Scottish Government to set aside a budget for prospective Ukrainian young refugees who will join Scottish schools after fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mr Rennie called the Scottish Government to create a “back to school backpack” initiative for all those Ukrainian refugees who will join Scottish schools in the coming months, containing all the necessary equipment for starting their education path.

Mr Rennie said:

“The solidarity shown by Scottish people so far has been astonishing. I am so glad to see thousands of private citizens giving their contribution to those who need it the most in these troubling times.

“However, it is now up to the Scottish Government to make sure those who will arrive here will have the tools to succeed and make Scotland their safe heaven.

“Education is such an important tool for a successful future, those who come here after fleeing their homes should have the guarantee that will be able to go back to school and benefit from our world class education.

“I urge the Scottish Government to set aside the necessary budget to help local authorities create a “back to school backpack” to ensure that those young refugees who will continue their education here will not encounter any costs, from uniforms to school supplies.”