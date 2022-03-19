Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie calls for extra schools funding for Ukrainian child refugees

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today called for the Scottish Government to set aside a budget for prospective Ukrainian young refugees who will join Scottish schools after fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mr Rennie called the Scottish Government to create a “back to school backpack” initiative for all those Ukrainian refugees who will join Scottish schools in the coming months, containing all the necessary equipment for starting their education path.

Mr Rennie said: 

“The solidarity shown by Scottish people so far has been astonishing. I am so glad to see thousands of private citizens giving their contribution to those who need it the most in these troubling times. 

“However, it is now up to the Scottish Government to make sure those who will arrive here will have the tools to succeed and make Scotland their safe heaven. 

“Education is such an important tool for a successful future, those who come here after fleeing their homes should have the guarantee that will be able to go back to school and benefit from our world class education.

“I urge the Scottish Government to set aside the necessary budget to help local authorities create a “back to school backpack” to ensure that those young refugees who will continue their education here will not encounter any costs, from uniforms to school supplies.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies