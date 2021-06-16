Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie calls for confirmation hearings for top law officers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the nominees for Lord Advocate and Solicitor General to face confirmation hearings before being appointed to the roles. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“The nominees put forward have impressive CVs but there is more to these important roles than legal expertise. 

“The new Lord Advocate will face an overflowing in-tray of issues requiring attention, from the failure of the Crown Office to get a grip on fatal accident inquiries to the malicious prosecution of figures connected to the Rangers takeover. 

“A confirmation hearing would offer parliament an opportunity to grill the nominees over their approach to these pressing issues as well as key constitutional questions such as the creation of an independent director of public prosecutions and their approach to legislation proposing an unsanctioned independence referendum. 

“All of these issues deserve to be aired in public. That’s why I am asking for confirmation hearings to be introduced for top Scottish Government appointees. These roles must command the confidence of the public and our parliament, not simply the government of the day.” 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies