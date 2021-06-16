Rennie calls for confirmation hearings for top law officers

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the nominees for Lord Advocate and Solicitor General to face confirmation hearings before being appointed to the roles.

Mr Rennie said:

“The nominees put forward have impressive CVs but there is more to these important roles than legal expertise.

“The new Lord Advocate will face an overflowing in-tray of issues requiring attention, from the failure of the Crown Office to get a grip on fatal accident inquiries to the malicious prosecution of figures connected to the Rangers takeover.

“A confirmation hearing would offer parliament an opportunity to grill the nominees over their approach to these pressing issues as well as key constitutional questions such as the creation of an independent director of public prosecutions and their approach to legislation proposing an unsanctioned independence referendum.

“All of these issues deserve to be aired in public. That’s why I am asking for confirmation hearings to be introduced for top Scottish Government appointees. These roles must command the confidence of the public and our parliament, not simply the government of the day.”

