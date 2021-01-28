Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie calls for changes to flailing testing strategy

Posted by Media Team

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over the Scottish Government's failure to use 1.2m covid tests, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"For several months I have been asking the First Minister to expand asymptomatic testing to groups who could benefit from it and communities around the country where the virus is prevalent.

"First Nicola Sturgeon says that her strategy is to only test those with symptoms. Then she says that she is extending tests to asymptomatic people.More than 1.2m tests have gone unused since Christmas and we can’t get these back so she is clearly not extending it fast enough.

"The reality is that the Scottish Government's testing strategy has been flailing for months. The First Minister needs to recognise the role of asymptomatic testing and get it running properly to hunt down the virus and stamp it out."

