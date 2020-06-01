Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie calls for business support extension and basic income for all

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Scottish Parliament economy debate, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to extend the existing business support schemes and deliver a basic income for all those who are "falling through the cracks" of existing support schemes.

Mr Rennie said:

"Furlough payments are set to continue until the autumn but the same guarantees have not been offered in terms of business support grants.

"The Finance Secretary should extend these measures so that valued and viable Scottish companies do not go out of business.

"The Scottish Government should also use this debate to give an update on what discussions they have had with UK colleagues about supporting all of those who have fallen through cracks of the existing schemes, including on proposals for a basic income scheme.

"People who haven't had any financial support will be heartily sick of the Scottish Government being so slow to bring this to the table. It needs both governments to get a move on instead of just thinking about it."

