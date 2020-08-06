Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie calls for Audit Scotland investigation over SNP exam damage

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the Education Secretary to enlist Audit Scotland to investigate the measures used by the SQA to determine this year's exam results, after more than 120,000 exam results were downgraded by the qualifications authority.

Mr Rennie said:

"The Education Secretary and the SQA were warned for months that their moderation process would embed inequality and potentially damage the prospects of bright pupils for life. The SQA refused transparency, scrutiny and discussion of the methodology that has led to this injustice on a such large scale. Audit Scotland should now look into whether this methodology was fit for purpose.

“It is unacceptable that pupils have been downgraded for exams they didn’t sit based on the historical performance of their school. We must have confidence in the process used by the Scottish Qualifications Agency especially if next year’s exams are cancelled too and this exercise has to be repeated.

“A thorough investigation by Audit Scotland should be done to rectify these problems and ensure lesson have been learned.

"Young people have made tremendous sacrifices over the past six months. They do not deserve to see their futures carved up by a computer algorithim based on where they happen to live."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies