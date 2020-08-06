Rennie calls for Audit Scotland investigation over SNP exam damage

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the Education Secretary to enlist Audit Scotland to investigate the measures used by the SQA to determine this year's exam results, after more than 120,000 exam results were downgraded by the qualifications authority.

Mr Rennie said:

"The Education Secretary and the SQA were warned for months that their moderation process would embed inequality and potentially damage the prospects of bright pupils for life. The SQA refused transparency, scrutiny and discussion of the methodology that has led to this injustice on a such large scale. Audit Scotland should now look into whether this methodology was fit for purpose.

“It is unacceptable that pupils have been downgraded for exams they didn’t sit based on the historical performance of their school. We must have confidence in the process used by the Scottish Qualifications Agency especially if next year’s exams are cancelled too and this exercise has to be repeated.

“A thorough investigation by Audit Scotland should be done to rectify these problems and ensure lesson have been learned.

"Young people have made tremendous sacrifices over the past six months. They do not deserve to see their futures carved up by a computer algorithim based on where they happen to live."