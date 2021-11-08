Rennie calls for "a new set of national bodies" for education system

Responding to reports in today's Herald that SQA staff could go on strike, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“The SNP’s handling of the future of the SQA has been shoddy from day one. It’s astonishing that they refused to accept that the organisation had to change and now won’t even talk to staff about how it should change.

“Pupils have suffered two years of chaos and now may face yet another thanks to the incompetence of the SNP.

“We need a new set of national bodies to steer our education system, this is not the way to go about it.”