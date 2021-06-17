Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie calls for 65p per unit minimum price

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for a 5p increase in the minimum unit price to 65p and encouraged the Scottish Government to "finish the job" after new figures showed significant reductions in the number of adults exceeding safe weekly drinking guidelines.

Today's figures published by Public Health Scotland show that while sales have dropped, the sales figures are still higher than in England and Wales.

The new report shows that in 2019:

  • 24% of all adults reported exceeding the safe weekly drinking guideline of 14 units a week, down from just over a third (34%) in 2003.
  • 1,020 deaths were described as "wholly attributable to alcohol"
  • 23,685 people were admitted to hospital with an alcohol-related diagnosis, with some requiring more than one stay in hospital.

Mr Rennie said:

"When I became leader I pushed to change party policy and back a minimum unit price for alcohol because I recognised Scotland had an unhealthy attitude to alcohol misuse.

"Even today we are seeing an average of 20 people per week die due to alcohol misuse. This is shocking, sad and preventable. 

“Excessive consumption hurts individuals, families and communities. These measures are a small price to pay to reduce the long-term burden on them and our under-pressure health and justice systems.

“Raising the minimum unit price to 65p in line with the original ambition of the policy would allow us to finish the job and send a clear signal about our resolve to win the battle against the bottle.”

ENDS

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies