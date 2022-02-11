Rennie calls for £150 support payment to be extended to students

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to introduce an immediate £150 cost of living payment to support students.

Yesterday Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 cost-of-living payment going to 1.8m households. However students who live alone or share the rent with other students are exempt from council tax so will not receive the new payment – despite facing the same rise in household bills.

Mr Rennie, whose constituency contains St Andrews University, said:

"Students are scunnered to discover that despite rents and bills rocketing, they have been excluded from financial support.

"The Finance Secretary was warned about this in advance but seems to have ​ploughed ahead with her existing plans regardless.

"This package of measures has been poorly targeted. Students and many of those who were already worst off will have every reason to feel abandoned.

"I am calling on the Scottish Government to listen to NUS and others and introduce an immediate £150 payment to students to help them through the cost-of-living crisis."