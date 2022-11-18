Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Both governments must act now to ease crisis in hospitality

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following new research that food and drink businesses are more likely than any other business to say they will cut trading by at least two days a week, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today called on the Scottish and UK governments to take action to “ease a national crisis in Scotland's hospitality industry." 

The Office for National Statistic’s Business Insights and Conditions Survey (BICS) surveyed a range of hospitality businesses between 17th and 30th October.   

The survey found that more than 1 in 20 businesses in the UK’s food and drink sector planned to cut trading for two or more additional days a week in November. 6% of food and drink businesses plan to cut their trading by two or more days a week in November, compared to 2% of all other businesses. 

Food and drink business are also the most likely to reduce trading hours, even if they still operate for the same number of days (21%). That compares with just 3% of all other businesses.   

Commenting on the news, Mr Rennie said:   

“Over the past few years, Scotland’s food and drink industry has faced mountain after mountain of challenges. Spiralling energy costs threaten to deepen the crisis. Cutting back on trading hours risks pushing workers who are already on insecure hours to a knife-edge.   

“The reality is that it is down to both governments to support Scotland’s hospitality sector.   

“Unfortunately, the SNP has prioritised the wrong things. They have wasted money pointlessly testing four and five-year-olds, they are spending £20 million on splitting up with our biggest trading partner and they are planning to unleash a billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of Scotland’s health and social care.   

“It’s about time the Scottish and UK governments worked together to support struggling businesses and ease a national crisis in Scotland's hospitality industry. If they don’t, businesses across Scotland might not make it through winter.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies