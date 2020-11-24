Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Blackford should apologise for blundering tweet

Speaking in response to a tweet from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accusing a member of the public of breaking COVID laws, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“Ian Blackford should apologise immediately this blundering tweet which accused a private citizen of breaking the travel restrictions when he had no evidence of him doing so.

“Blackford, a senior politician, has picked on him and bullied him because he thinks he's English.

“Other people on Twitter have shown that Blackford is wrong to accuse this private citizen. It is time for him to apologise

 “Ian Blackford has form for his remarks about people from England who happen to be in Scotland. This behaviour could only add to the problems of anti English sentiment in Scotland. I have warned that this must be condemned but Ian Blackford is only making it worse. He should apologise without delay.”

