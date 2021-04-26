Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie bangs a gong for Highland voters to put Both Votes Lib Dem

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on Highland voters to give both votes to the Liberal Democrats as he said that the party were targeting seats across the North of Scotland.

Speaking in Inverness, Mr Rennie said:

"As Scotland opens up from the lockdown, I am delighted to be in the Highlands making the case for voters to back Liberal Democrat candidates on both ballots.

"I have spent the four weeks laying out exciting and ambitious plans for education, mental health, jobs and a green recovery. That's a positive agenda for the Highlands and for Scotland.

"There were just 204 votes between Jamie Stone and his SNP opponent at the last election, that shows that elections here are really on a knife edge.

"That's why I am here to bang the gong for excellent Liberal Democrat candidates who will put the Highlands and the recovery first. We can win new seats and stop a nationalist majority who will just spend the next five years arguing about independence."

ENDS

