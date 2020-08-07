Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie backs pupil protest against “Grade Robber” Government

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today backed pupils protesting against the SQA today.

Mr Rennie said: 

“Pupils who have worked hard for months have been marked down because of how previous students performed at their school. This is grossly unfair as it reinforces the inequity that has been growing for years. 

“The Education Secretary and the SQA were warned for months that their moderation process would damage the prospects of pupils for life. It’s no surprise that so many young people are out protesting. They feel as if their grades and their futures are being robbed by the SNP. 

“We can only hope that the appeals system is robust enough to deal with the tsunami of appeals heading its away. The funding and the resource for the appeals process must be increased to meet the considerable demand and the Scottish Government must ensure teachers have the time they need to fully support the many appeals that will be required."

