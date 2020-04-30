Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie backs no-detriment policy for students

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today backed proposals supported by the Scottish Young Liberals, the NUS and others to introduce a no-detriment policy for students as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

This means that students’ marks will only count if they are an improvement on assessments/exams already taken this semester. A number of Scottish universities have already announced that they will implement such a policy including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Strathclyde and Dundee.

Mr Rennie said:

“Students need reassurance that the virus crisis will not leave a permanent mark on their future prospects. Students should not suffer due to a situation outwith their control.

“That’s why I support proposals to introduce no-detriment policies at all Scottish universities and colleges to ensure that the hit that this crisis imposes on learning is not a permanent one.

Scottish Young Liberals co-chair Chris Wilson said:

"Students across Scotland have already felt the full force of the Coronavirus through class and exam disruptions. We must ensure that action is taken to prevent it having a detrimental impact on assessment performance. Students urgently need assurance that action will be taken, and that is why we are calling on Scottish colleges and universities to do the right thing for students and implement a No Detriment policy to prevent this from happening."

