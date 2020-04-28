Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie backs NHS minute’s silence and repeats call for frontline service bonus

Commenting on the Royal College of Nursing's plan for a minute’s silence at 1100 on Tuesday 28th April to honour the memory of all health, care and key workers who have lost their lives since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The country owes a massive debt to all of the NHS and care staff who are working so hard to keep us safe. Too many of them have paid with their lives.

"Alongside taking a minute out of a day to pay tribute to their sacrifice, we must also keep pressure on both the Scottish and UK Governments to deliver a £29 a day service bonus to all those in the front line during this pandemic.”

