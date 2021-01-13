Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie backs Citizens' Assembly proposals on basic income, living wage and mental health

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the publication of today's report from the Citizens' Assembly, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The assembly was set up by SNP ministers as part of a package of steps to promote independence.

“It is good that the assembly has gone wider in order to look at issues such as mental health, tackling poverty and recovery from the pandemic.

“The evidence from around the world is that fairer societies are more successful economically and it is good to see the assembly members highlight this. Their recommendations on universal income, fair employment and the living wage support that aim.

”I share the concern of assembly members that our public services and industries need people to move to Scotland from elsewhere, and we should welcome them.”

