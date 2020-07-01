Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie backs calls for coronavirus inquiry

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on calls from the Royal College of Midwives for lessons to be learnt from the pandemic to save future lives, Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie said:

"Throughout this crisis staff across every part of the health service have worked hard to keep people safe and informed about how best to beat the virus.

“The number of deaths and number of infections has decreased but the virus has not gone away. This is the moment to consider what steps need to be taken to be ready for what lies ahead.

“This isn't about creating scapegoats, nor should it be an exhaustive public inquiry – that will have to come later.  The Scottish Government should listen to medical professionals and look into what can be done to learn lessons and boost our national preparedness for the next stage."

