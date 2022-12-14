Rennie: Attainment statistics show poverty gap target will be missed

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP today said new official statistics show the First Minister has made “little if any progress” on closing the attainment gap since claiming it was her defining mission, as some measures even show the gap widening.

The Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels statistics show:

The poverty-related attainment gap for P1, P4 and P7 pupils combined has decreased by less than one per cent in literacy and increased by 0.2% in numeracy since 2016/17.

The poverty-related attainment gap for S3 pupils achieving at least third level literacy has worsened over the last five years from 13.6% in to 16.3% in 2021/22 - described as “the largest gap observed since 2016/17”.

The poverty-related attainment gap for S3 pupils achieving at least third level numeracy is worse than it was in 2016/17.

Willie Rennie commented:



"At best these figures show that the Scottish Government won't be closing the poverty related attainment gap by 2026, whether that is completely closed or even substantially closed.



“Six years on from the First Minister's defining mission on education there is little, if any, progress to show for it. On a number measures it is actually worse than at any other time since these records began.



“The SNP were slow to recognise the problem ten years ago and refused to provide targeted support for pupils. Now young people are paying the price as those from disadvantaged backgrounds continue to lag behind the performance of those from the least disadvantaged.



“Pupils and teachers can’t wait any longer. They need more in class support, proper stable contracts and stronger pupil equity funding which won’t be siphoned off to pay for things like campus cops.”