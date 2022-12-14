Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Attainment statistics show poverty gap target will be missed

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP today said new official statistics show the First Minister has made “little if any progress” on closing the attainment gap since claiming it was her defining mission, as some measures even show the gap widening.

The Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels statistics show:

  • The poverty-related attainment gap for P1, P4 and P7 pupils combined has decreased by less than one per cent in literacy and increased by 0.2% in numeracy since 2016/17.
  • The poverty-related attainment gap for S3 pupils achieving at least third level literacy has worsened over the last five years from 13.6% in to 16.3% in 2021/22 - described as “the largest gap observed since 2016/17”.
  • The poverty-related attainment gap for S3 pupils achieving at least third level numeracy is worse than it was in 2016/17.

Willie Rennie commented:

"At best these figures show that the Scottish Government won't be closing the poverty related attainment gap by 2026, whether that is completely closed or even substantially closed.

“Six years on from the First Minister's defining mission on education there is little, if any, progress to show for it. On a number measures it is actually worse than at any other time since these records began.

“The SNP were slow to recognise the problem ten years ago and refused to provide targeted support for pupils. Now young people are paying the price as those from disadvantaged backgrounds continue to lag behind the performance of those from the least disadvantaged.

“Pupils and teachers can’t wait any longer. They need more in class support, proper stable contracts and stronger pupil equity funding which won’t be siphoned off to pay for things like campus cops.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies