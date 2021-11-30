Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie attacks "national shame" as homeless deaths rise

Responding to new figures published by National Records of Scotland showing that an estimated 256 people died while experiencing homelessness in Scotland in 2020, an increase of 40 deaths when compared to the previous year, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“It is a national shame that so many homeless people have died and that there has been another shocking increase. It looks like Scotland will continue to have the highest rate of deaths in the whole of the UK. 

“This is a reflection of failed policies on drugs, mental health and housing.   

“The Scottish Government were astonishingly complacent. They thought that giving homeless people a hotel room through the pandemic was enough, but all these deaths show it takes more than a roof to tackle homelessness. People deserve proper all-round support to meet all their health, welfare and economic needs and this government has failed to adequately address that for years on end.” 

