Rennie appeals to disillusioned SNP voters with plan to overhaul SQA

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie today reached out to disillusioned SNP voters with his policy to put teachers at the heart of the SQA and protect against repeats of the SNP's exams chaos and John Swinney's "loathed" exams algorithm.

The party won a vote at Parliament in February to overhaul the "not fit for purpose" SQA and Education Scotland. However, today it warned the SNP will take the first opportunity to put that result "in the shredder".

It comes amid concerns that the cancelled exams this year have been replaced by exams by another name, adding to the workloads of both pupils and teachers.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat manifesto sets out plans to bring major change and make sure people with recent teaching experience have more say and can set the direction of the organisations.

Willie Rennie commented:

"Today I am appealing to disillusioned SNP voters with a plan to put teachers at the heart of the SQA. We need this reform to protect against repeats of the SNP's exams chaos and John Swinney's loathed exams algorithm.

"Last summer, Parliament backed up the pupils who were rightly furious at John Swinney and the SQA. They cut everyone else out of the process and ignored months of warnings.

"The SQA still refuses to apologise. It maintains it did everything that John Swinney asked by creating the algorithm that penalised pupils based on their background. That sums up everything that is wrong at the top of Scottish education.

"There is a chance for change. In February, Scottish Liberal Democrats took a vote to Parliament and won support for reform of the SQA and Education Scotland. We want to put teachers at the heart of those organisations.

"The SNP will put that result straight in the shredder given the chance. The Greens can't keep them in check - they've bailed John Swinney out before and blocked SQA reform in 2017 meaning it drifted.

"Throughout the pandemic pupils, teachers and schools have been dedicated and full of good ideas. Our reforms will mean the same can be said of the organisations that are supposed to support them. Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first."

ENDS