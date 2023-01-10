Rennie accuses Scottish Government of being “lazy student” as strikes continue

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today compared the Scottish Government to, “the lazy student who repeatedly submits their homework late.” He made the claim as the government took no action to bring an end to the strikes over the festive season.

Primary school teachers are set to strike on Tuesday, followed by secondary school teachers taking strike action on Wednesday.

Mr Rennie commented:

“This week’s strikes threaten enormous disruption for pupils but the Scottish Government took no action for weeks to bring them to an end.

"They are like the lazy student who repeatedly submits their homework late.

“Teachers have seen class sizes rise and classroom support plummet, a direct consequence of the years of neglect at the hands of the SNP.

“The Scottish Government needs to step up the effort to resolve the strikes."