Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: 14 years of the SNP but little to show for it

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have been in charge of Scotland for 14 years but they have precious little to show for it. More children than ever are waiting over a year for mental health treatment and Scottish education has fallen down the international rankings.

"What the people want is a government focused on putting recovery first and tackling the challenges they face day in day out. With Nicola Sturgeon what they get is a First Minister who is more focused on breaking up the country and fighting with her own party.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats can stop the SNP from getting a majority and ensure that the government is one that is focused on jobs, education and mental health."

