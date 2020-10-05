Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Relief as local data on positive virus cases “finally” released

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has today expressed relief that the Scottish Government is “finally” providing the “neighbourhood by neighbourhood” break downs of new positive cases of coronavirus.  

Liam McArthur commented: 

“Finally we’re getting the neighbourhood by neighbourhood data we need to understand the local threat the virus presents to communities across the country.   

“Liberal Democrats have been appealing to the government to publish this specific information for months.  

“Up until now people living in the Highland health board area were none the wiser as to whether new cases in their area were being recorded in Campbeltown or Cape Wrath. 

"Understanding what is actually happening locally is especially important to people who were shielding and still remain vulnerable.

“This has been a long slog to get information that is pin point relevant for people’s everyday lives. 

“Local flare ups and workplace specific spikes have been a regular feature of the last few months and will inevitably be part of the picture going forward. While we must all remain vigilant, this level of detail allows people to make more informed decisions about their activities.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies