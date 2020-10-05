Relief as local data on positive virus cases “finally” released

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has today expressed relief that the Scottish Government is “finally” providing the “neighbourhood by neighbourhood” break downs of new positive cases of coronavirus.

Liam McArthur commented:

“Finally we’re getting the neighbourhood by neighbourhood data we need to understand the local threat the virus presents to communities across the country.

“Liberal Democrats have been appealing to the government to publish this specific information for months.

“Up until now people living in the Highland health board area were none the wiser as to whether new cases in their area were being recorded in Campbeltown or Cape Wrath.

"Understanding what is actually happening locally is especially important to people who were shielding and still remain vulnerable.

“This has been a long slog to get information that is pin point relevant for people’s everyday lives.

“Local flare ups and workplace specific spikes have been a regular feature of the last few months and will inevitably be part of the picture going forward. While we must all remain vigilant, this level of detail allows people to make more informed decisions about their activities.”