Record numbers of prisoners are untried or unsentenced

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur has today accused the Scottish Government of allowing the justice system to grind to a halt as new figures revealed that around a quarter of prisoners in Scotland’s jails last year were being held on remand with the proportion of inmates who were either untried or unsentenced reaching a record level.

The report Scottish Prison Population Statistics 2021-22, published today reveals that:

the average daily prisoner population for 2021-22 was 7,504 – up from 7,339 the previous year.

the average daily remand population increased by around 14% (from 1,634 in 2020-21 to 1,862).

On the average day in 2021-22, around 25% of the prison population were held on remand – the largest proportion on remand on record.

Liam McArthur said:

“Increasing numbers are being held without a trial having taken place. That’s bad for both those accused and for their victims who are prevented from seeing justice done.

“It is time to tackle the huge backlog of cases clogging up our court system.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out common sense policies that will make our communities safer. That means driving down the use of remand and ensuring that both accused and victims get their day in court.”

“Scottish prisons are facing record overcrowding and spiralling rates of self-harm. Proper investment in bail supervision orders and electronic tagging could mean that remand is only used where it is necessary to safeguard communities and public safety.”