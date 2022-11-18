Raab investigation: "another Conservative stitch up"

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak will personally select the investigator for Dominic Raab's bullying allegations, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“This looks like yet another Conservative stitch up to let one of their own off the hook.

“Rishi Sunak will be allowed to act as judge and jury, even though he has repeatedly failed to clamp down on rule-breaking and bullying behaviour by other Conservative Cabinet Ministers.

“We need a genuinely independent ethics adviser to be appointed now with the power to investigate and punish ministers who break the rules.

“Sunak promised integrity and professionalism, instead all we get is yet more chaos and incompetence.”