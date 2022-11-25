Raab emails: Lib Dems write to Cabinet Secretary demanding investigation

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Cabinet Secretary asking for an investigation into reports that Dominic Raab has been using his personal email for government business.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain, who wrote the letter, commented:

"The public deserve answers, not more cover-ups.

"The drumbeat of allegations against Dominic Raab is relentless. From reports of bullying to allegations he has followed in the footsteps of Suella Braverman by using his personal email for government business, it is obvious that investigations are needed.

"The Deputy Prime Minister cannot be relaxed about national security, especially at a time when Britain's enemies are stepping up their cyber attacks. It is only right and proper the Cabinet Office investigate these reports and determine immediately if overseas enemies could have seen national secrets sent by Dominic Raab."