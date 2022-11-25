Raab bullying inquiry: Sunak must sack him if allegations upheld

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to commit to sacking Dominic Raab, if the official investigation confirms the allegations of bullying made against him.

The party has also called on the Prime Minister to publish the report in full, within 24 hours of receiving it, with no redactions beyond those necessary to protect the privacy of individuals involved.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“The Prime Minister must commit now to sacking Dominic Raab if complaints about his bullying are upheld. Anything less would make a mockery of his promise to bring back integrity.

“It's only been four weeks and already Rishi Sunak has repeatedly turned a blind eye to allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Conservative ministers. This can't be yet another case of one rule for Conservative MPs and another rule for everyone else.

“Every day brings yet more sleaze and scandal, while families around the country pay the price for this endless Conservative chaos.”