Public toilet numbers collapse after 15 years of SNP underfunding

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie has today revealed that
the number of public toilets has fallen by a third since the SNP came to power, with some
local authorities no longer having and toilet facilities.

In response to a freedom of information request from Scottish Liberal Democrats 19
councils were able to provide details of the number of public toilets in both 2007 and 2022.

Analysis of this data revealed that:

• Across the councils which provided data for both 2007 and 2022, there has been a
32% decrease in the number of public toilets.
• 3 councils (Clackmannanshire, East Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire) have 0
public toilets in 2022.
• Falkirk’s numbers have dropped by 94% from 17 public toilets to 1 and South
Ayrshire’s have dropped by 48%.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Rennie said:

“These figures show the cost to communities of a decade and a half of SNP underfunding.
“Toilets are not just about public convenience, for some the lack of accessible bathrooms
can prevent them enjoying public spaces, while in other areas it has become an invitation to
public urination. That’s a sad state of affairs for our country to be in but it is an inevitable
consequence of the decisions that successive SNP administrations have taken.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a substantial programme of capital works to
provide more public toilets, alongside better car parking, electric charging points and waste
disposal points.
“Beyond that there needs to finally be a commitment from the Scottish Government not to
treat local authorities as simply subservient bodies which can live off the scraps of the
budget. Councils need long term funding deals and the power to invest in their
communities.”

