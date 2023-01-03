Public toilet numbers collapse after 15 years of SNP underfunding

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie has today revealed that

the number of public toilets has fallen by a third since the SNP came to power, with some

local authorities no longer having and toilet facilities.

In response to a freedom of information request from Scottish Liberal Democrats 19

councils were able to provide details of the number of public toilets in both 2007 and 2022.



Analysis of this data revealed that:



• Across the councils which provided data for both 2007 and 2022, there has been a

32% decrease in the number of public toilets.

• 3 councils (Clackmannanshire, East Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire) have 0

public toilets in 2022.

• Falkirk’s numbers have dropped by 94% from 17 public toilets to 1 and South

Ayrshire’s have dropped by 48%.



Commenting on the figures, Mr Rennie said:



“These figures show the cost to communities of a decade and a half of SNP underfunding.

“Toilets are not just about public convenience, for some the lack of accessible bathrooms

can prevent them enjoying public spaces, while in other areas it has become an invitation to

public urination. That’s a sad state of affairs for our country to be in but it is an inevitable

consequence of the decisions that successive SNP administrations have taken.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a substantial programme of capital works to

provide more public toilets, alongside better car parking, electric charging points and waste

disposal points.

“Beyond that there needs to finally be a commitment from the Scottish Government not to

treat local authorities as simply subservient bodies which can live off the scraps of the

budget. Councils need long term funding deals and the power to invest in their

communities.”