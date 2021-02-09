Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Public need reassurance over skeletons in Crown Office closet

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Lord Advocate's statement on the "malicious" prosecution of former Rangers directors, Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur MSP said:

"This is a true scandal of monumental monetary terms. This is tens of millions of pounds that could have been spent on pandemic business support, education catch-up, or investment in mental health and there could be worse news yet to come, given we don't yet know the police's exposure.

“The Lord Advocate says that new procedures are in place, lessons have been learned and this shouldn’t happen again. However, the Court of Session’s 2019 ruling means that the Lord Advocate can now be held liable for other serious errors from the past. The public will now require reassurance that there aren’t other skeletons hiding in the Crown Office closet.

"The need for a full, independent and judge led inquiry is now achingly clear. The Scottish Government must now get to work setting the infrastructure up for this now, so that no time is wasted and that inquiry is ready to get to work as soon as the legalities conclude."

