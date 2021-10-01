Public inquiry must provide answers on care home discharges

Speaking after it was revealed that early in the pandemic more than half of older hospital patients discharged to nearly 200 care homes had not been tested for Covid, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“It should never have taken 11 months to release this information. Authorities should be cooperating fully and quickly.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats warned at the time of the danger of admitting untested residents into care homes but the government insisted it was doing the right thing.

“We need a public inquiry that is rooted in the stories of the victims of this terrible tragedy and their families, in order to understand the full impact of decisions taken by ministers.”