Public deserve precise details of travel and meetings

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for the SNP to be transparent with the public about whether Margaret Ferrier met with other SNP parliamentarians and staff and what her travel details were.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Margaret Ferrier spent her time in London attending Parliament alongside her colleagues. She could have put any number of them at risk and they in turn could have been unwittingly risking the lives of their own constituents once they too return to Scotland.

"The SNP need to ensure that everyone who came into contact with Margaret Ferrier is also isolating correctly and where appropriate letting their constituents know that they have been in contact with a Covid-positive individual.

"They also need to apologise to the rail staff and members of the public who have been put at risk by Margaret Farrier's reckless decision to travel."