Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Public deserve precise details of travel and meetings

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for the SNP to be transparent with the public about whether Margaret Ferrier met with other SNP parliamentarians and staff and what her travel details were.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Margaret Ferrier spent her time in London attending Parliament alongside her colleagues. She could have put any number of them at risk and they in turn could have been unwittingly risking the lives of their own constituents once they too return to Scotland.

"The SNP need to ensure that everyone who came into contact with Margaret Ferrier is also isolating correctly and where appropriate letting their constituents know that they have been in contact with a Covid-positive individual.

"They also need to apologise to the rail staff and members of the public who have been put at risk by Margaret Farrier's reckless decision to travel."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies