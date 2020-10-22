Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Public deserve honesty over "digital Christmas"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from National Clinical Director Jason Leitch on GMS this morning that “people should get their digital Christmas ready”, Willie Rennie said:

“People have made huge sacrifices for months on end, they will be devastated to hear that Christmas as they know it is cancelled this year. Many will rightly question whether the government have used the past six months as well as they could have to expand testing, shore up our NHS and prepare for a second wave.

“If the government expects months more of sacrifices it needs to be honest with the public - Nicola Sturgeon must release the data and projections underpinning these proposals and allow the public to debate them openly.”

